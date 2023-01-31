...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Rep. Bruce Skaug on the House floor at the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, April 8, 2021.
The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
HB 22 passed on a near-party line vote, with two Republicans, Reps. Greg Lanting of Twin Falls, and Jack Nelsen of Jerome, joining all of the Democrats in voting against.
The bill would direct the tax commission to withhold sales and use tax revenue from local entities that pass a formal resolution or other public directive to not fully enforce state felonies, but it does not affect federal crimes and Second Amendment sanctuary cities.
“There is a certain jurisdiction in our state that, over the summer I think it was, passed some resolution that they weren’t going to enforce one of our laws, signed by the governor, passed by this House, passed by the Senate,” Skaug said. “This bill does not address that situation specifically, it does not address a certain city or a certain county. However, truth in advertising, that was the genesis for the discussion of this bill.”
