HB 421, Rep. Jason Monks’ bill to codify Gov. Brad Little’s anti-“vaccine passport” executive order, while also expanding it, has passed the House on a 50-18 vote. It includes forbidding anyone from having to show proof of vaccination to “enter or remain in a government venue,” including a school, a park, or a recreation area; along with for public employment. Several House members expressed concerns about private-sector events like concerts and plays, and pointed to legal concerns raised in an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion issued today.
Other pointed to venues like the Idaho Botanical Garden, which regularly is rented out for weddings and other events.
The bill also includes fines for violations, and adds, “In addition to the other remedies provided in this subsection, if the wrongful action by the state or political subdivision took place at an event charging admission fees to the government venue, the court may order all proceeds from the event to be forfeited and deposited in the legislative legal defense fund.”
“Is that the best way to do it? I don’t know, but it seems to be a good starting place here,” Monks told the House.
“We’re not going to stop weddings,” he said. “Private events should be able to do exactly what they want? Not on state property. Not on taxpayer dollars.” He those planning events who want to have vaccine proof requirements should rent private rather than public venues. The bill now heads to the Senate side.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.