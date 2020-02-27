Idaho Capitol dome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation that headed to the Senate on Thursday.

The House voted 56-14 to approve the measure, proposed by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett.

Backers say the measure clears up confusion when someone travels from a rural area to a city with a concealed firearm. Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas.

Opponents say it's a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

