Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, introduces legislation on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, to erase Boise’s $30 cap on rental application fees and forbid all such local regulations of rental fees or deposits in Idaho.
Meridian Rep. Joe Palmer today introduced a bill to forbid any local government in Idaho from regulating fees or deposits for residential rental property; they’re already forbidden from regulating rents.
“It’s a business decision — it should be up to business,” Palmer, a Republican, said after presenting his bill to the House Business Committee.
He acknowledged that some Idaho cities, including Boise, already have such local ordinances on the books; his bill would wipe them off and forbid them in the future. “We want everybody to be the same across the whole state,” Palmer said.
In December of 2019, the city of Boise passed an ordinance capping rental application fees at $30, and also imposing other restrictions, including allowing such fees only for a unit that will be available to rent in “a reasonable time period.” City Council members said the aim was to assist low-income residents in Boise’s increasingly competitive and expensive housing market.
The House committee voted unanimously to introduce Palmer’s bill, clearing the way for a full hearing, but afterward, Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said, “It’s in poor taste. It’s a terrible time to bring something up such as this, when our communities are hurting really bad regarding housing and affordability.”
She said she looked forward to hearing public testimony on the proposal. “I welcome the conversation we’re going to have in this committee regarding this issue,” Green said.