Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, pitches his 41-page property tax bill to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Friday, March 4, 2022. The panel agreed to introduce the measure, which would raise Idaho's sales tax to 7.85%, cut property taxes for homeowners, and increase the grocery tax credit by $75.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House committee on Friday introduced sweeping tax legislation raising Idaho’s sales tax to the highest in the nation while eliminating most property taxes on owner-occupied homes.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee cleared the way for a possible hearing on the bill that also uses some of the increased sales tax money to raise the grocery sales tax credit from $100 to $175.
The move will bump Idaho’s sales tax from 6% to 7.85%, the highest in the nation, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation. City and county taxes would be eliminated on primary residences, but voter approved bonds and school levies would remain.
“The beauty of this is you're taking a narrow tax and you're replacing it with the broadest possible tax,” said Republican Sen. Jim Rice. “So people that don't live in the state of Idaho that come visit in our state, vacation here, drive through, will help pay for the services that they get the benefit of in our state.”
Many lawmakers appeared to have a hard time digesting the 41-page bill, which is now HB 741.
“Everything on this looks good, sounds good, but I just have this niggling feeling that it may not be as good as it all looks,” said Republican Rep. Linda Hartgen.
