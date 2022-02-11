Legislation authorizing the "Empowering Parents Grant Program," to be funded next year with $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act aid funds, passed the Senate Thursday with just one "no" vote.
The bill, SB 1255, would provide direct grants to families. The only vote against it came from Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello.
Up to $1.185 million in state general fund dollars would be used to pay for costs to administer the program, including staff, a digital platform and a mandatory program evaluation in fiscal year 2023, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The legislation would grant $1,000 per student, with a maximum allotment of $3,000 per family. It is geared toward lower-income students, said Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, but if funds are available after the neediest families have applied and received funds, grants could be given to families with higher incomes. Families would have two years to spend the funds.
The grants program was initially proposed by Gov. Brad Little in his State of the State address. Little said the grants would cover items such as computers, tutoring services, internet connectivity and other needs that would help set students up for success.
Den Hartog said the idea is similar to the Strong Families, Strong Students program started through an executive order by Little in 2020. Den Hartog said more than 81,000 students received funding through that program before funds ran out, and 94% of them were in Idaho’s public schools.
“Part of this is to address learning loss that may have occurred during the pandemic, but it’s also a recognition of the ongoing needs that students in our state have and that there is a potential different avenue to provide resources to those students,” she said during floor debate.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said he thinks taxpayer dollars should generally be used to support public schools and not to transfer payments to individuals, but he voted for the bill because he thought it was needed to help families with technology.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, said he was becoming increasingly bothered by the notion that the only thing the Legislature does is fund public education.
“As important as it is, that path that tends to discourage … some parents from engaging in their God-given responsibilities, and it’s having negative consequences to the health of the state. We need to maintain and recognize where the responsibility lies for education, and that’s the parents,” said Thayn, who chairs the Senate Education Committee. “Our responsibility is to provide a system, but until we get those two responsibilities clear, in mind, we are not going to make the progress that we need.”
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for its consideration. It also includes an emergency clause, meaning the legislation will go into effect immediately after it is signed into law.
You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.