Legislation designed to prevent those backing an Idaho medical marijuana initiative from collecting signatures in the parking lots of Ontario, Ore. legal pot shops – which are notoriously popular with Idahoans – ran into trouble in the House today. SB 1150, sponsored by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, had passed the Senate March 5 on a 28-6 party-line vote. But when it came up for debate in the House today, there were questions about how the bill, which requires initiative signatures to be gathered only while the signer is physically present in the state of Idaho, would affect Idahoans serving in the military, either out of state or overseas; Idahoans serving religious missions; or others.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, asked Crane why the bill didn’t have an exemption for Idaho military members serving overseas.
Crane said that came up in committee; it’s not an issue because petition gatherers have up to 18 months to gather signatures, he said.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “Those who have served in uniform … have been stationed outside of the country for long periods of time. I have concerns that we haven’t created an opportunity for them to participate in this process. Many people in Idaho serve outside of the state for longer than an 18-month period.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, a retired military officer, said, “I wish there was an exception. … It doesn’t allow the military to participate in the most fundamental of our rights, so I will be voting no.”
Crane told the House, “Currently the concern is that there is legalized marijuana in the state of Oregon, Washington, and that the folks in Clarkston, the folks in Spokane, the folks in Oregon are over there collecting signatures to get recreational marijuana or medicinal marijuana on the ballot here in the state of Idaho. … Those signatures in my view should be collected within the state of Idaho. That principally is what we are trying to address in this particular piece of legislation.”
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said, “This is going to prevent, if you are a member of the military and are stationed overseas or simply out of state, the ability to write out a petition, sign it, have it notarized and mail it to the Secretary of State. That is prevented through this process.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted, “There are people who work for some of our companies … who may be assigned to different locations in the world. … There are people who do religious work, who may be gone for a long period of time. So in addition to the military, there are others who will be denied the right to sign initiative petitions if this bill passes.”
Crane said he didn’t think military members have that right now. “We’re not taking anything away from members of the military, they don’t have that right now, if they’re outside the country,” he said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, said, “I guess I’m confused, because I thought under the current law they could. … Then why would this bill be required?”
Rubel then asked Crane, “It would be legal right now, wouldn’t it, for a person to print out a petition themselves, get it notarized and mail it in, despite being outside the state, is that not right?”
Crane responded, “I am not certain on the answer to that question.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “I just want to point out to the body that we’re talking about collecting signatures. … This bill is targeted toward collecting signatures, not signing the petition.”
Rubel responded, “In fact, what the good gentleman said is not accurate. The bill … says all petition signers must be physically located in the state of Idaho at the time of signing. So this isn’t just about circulating. … This is about members of our military being prohibited from signing because they are serving outside the state.”
Backers of the bill told the House military members still would be able to vote on initiatives, just not sign petitions to get them on the ballot.
Mathias said, “My head is spinning … to suggest that the process of signing isn’t really a big deal, it’s that members of the military get to vote on issues of statewide importance. We passed, and I voted against, and the good gentleman on the 2nd floor signed into law this weekend a bill that argues just the opposite, that argues, oh, no, no, voting isn’t just important, but the signature itself is equally important.”
Syme, debating against the bill for the second time, said, “I support the concept of this bill, but to me this is just an affront to those people that dedicate their lives to protecting this freaking nation. And so, by God, there should have been something in here to carve out for the military. And because it doesn’t – and I think they can fix it easily – but because it doesn’t, I just cannot support this.”
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, “I’m highly offended by the concept, the argument, that somehow if you are outside the state you are not fully entitled to the rights of a citizen that’s inside the state, whether it’s a parking lot, or spending time in Iraq or Afghanistan or Germany or Japan in the military, or as a missionary for your church – you are still a citizen of this state. Article I, Section 2 of our Constitution says all political power is inherent in the people. It doesn’t say unless you’re in a parking lot in Oregon. We should vote ‘no’ on this.”
At that point, Crane asked unanimous consent to move the bill to the House’s amending order. He said his intent was “to add an amendment to extend this to our military members. We don’t want to exclude them. And I’m glad to hear that we want to expand the signature gathering.”
There was no objection to the move, so that ended the debate.