The House Health and Welfare Committee has passed a bill guaranteeing a right to visitation from essential caregivers for hospital patients and residents in long-term care facilities, writes reporter Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."
The bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was crafted in response to early COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited in-person visits at nursing homes, hospitals, and other medical facilities in Idaho, though Stennett added a need existed even before the pandemic.
“You do need to have someone in the room who is familiar with (the patient’s) medical portfolio, who is able to assist them,” Stennett said.
Stennett gave an example of a friend who wasn’t allowed to accompany her mother to the hospital. Left alone with doctors, the mother, who has dementia, would misrepresent her symptoms and health status, Stennett said.
“She said ‘You don’t understand. My mother seems really capable of speaking for herself. She’s very charming. She’ll tell you all these things that simply aren’t true,’” Stennett told the committee. “‘She’ll tell you she doesn’t take any medication and she takes eight of them in the morning and in the evening, and she’ll tell you she’s sleeping great and she doesn’t sleep at all.’”
Stennett’s bill is similar to one proposed by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, which would have guaranteed unlimited in-person visitation to residents of long-term care facilities. That bill passed the House in February. The House Health and Welfare Committee was split on Young’s bill, but unanimously supported Stennett’s, which passed the Senate last week.
“I think this is a good piece of legislation. I think it’s well thought-out,” said Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, who opposed Young’s bill in February.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee heard both bills on the same day in early March, and chose to pass Stennett’s version to the floor. No one on the committee made a motion on Young’s bill, stalling it in committee.