Legislation that lays the groundwork for ending all vehicle emission testing in the Treasure Valley on July 1, 2023 won unanimous support from a Senate committee on Tuesday, with backers saying the valley’s air quality already has been sufficiently cleaned up.
Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, told the Senate Transportation Committee, “Right now when you have 97% compliance in both counties … we don’t feel like this program is justifiable any more. It needs to go away.”
SB 1254 is sponsored by Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, the Transportation Committee chair; Todd Lakey, R-Nampa; and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. It’s co-sponsored by nearly every Republican legislator from Ada and Canyon counties.
The bill would repeal the 1984 laws that set up the vehicle emission testing program after northern Ada County was declared a federal non-attainment area for its then-high levels of carbon monoxide pollution, along with the later program that followed for Canyon County and Kuna. However, ending the testing program in Ada County would still be contingent on several other steps: Successful submission by the state of a new study to the Environmental Protection Agency in the next year showing that the area’s air has met certain requirements over time; and repeal of local ordinances in Ada County, Boise and Meridian authorizing the testing program, which those localities would have the option to continue.
“We anticipate EPA approval,” said Tiffany Floyd, air quality division administrator for the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Vehicle emission testing stations are largely run by private operators; if the program were to end, they’d be out of business. According to COMPASS, the regional transportation planning authority, there are currently 42 public emission testing stations in Ada County and 18 in Canyon County.