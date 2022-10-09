ACHD Candidate forum

A small group gathers at the Boise State Outdoor Amphitheater to hear from candidates during the Boise Bicycle Project’s fourth biennial Safe Streets ACHD Commissioner Election Forum on Thursday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In the softening evening light, skateboarders, bicyclists, pedestrians, and bus and car drivers navigated past Boise State University’s Centennial Amphitheater, near the Boise River Greenbelt, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The travelers offered an apt backdrop to an Ada County Highway District commissioner candidate forum Thursday evening, organized by the Boise Bicycle Project.

Two of the highway district’s five seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. In District 3, incumbent Mary May is being challenged by Miranda Gold. May was not able to attend Thursday’s event, said Nina Pienaar, Boise Bicycle Project’s director of bicycle advocacy and moderator of the event.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments