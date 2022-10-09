In the softening evening light, skateboarders, bicyclists, pedestrians, and bus and car drivers navigated past Boise State University’s Centennial Amphitheater, near the Boise River Greenbelt, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The travelers offered an apt backdrop to an Ada County Highway District commissioner candidate forum Thursday evening, organized by the Boise Bicycle Project.
Two of the highway district’s five seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. In District 3, incumbent Mary May is being challenged by Miranda Gold. May was not able to attend Thursday’s event, said Nina Pienaar, Boise Bicycle Project’s director of bicycle advocacy and moderator of the event.
An additional candidate, Payton Khan, is registered as running for the District 3 seat, but was not present at the forum and was not mentioned at the forum, as reported by BoiseDev. It is unclear to Boise Bicycle Project founder Jimmy Hallyburton if Khan is truly running because despite the candidate filing, there is no contact information available for them, nor do they have a campaign website or social media accounts, the article said.
District 3 stretches from the Boise River in the south to the Ada County line in the north and west, to the eastern edge of the Boise downtown area.
In District 4, incumbent Kent Goldthorpe is being challenged by Neil Durrant. District 4 stretches between the county line in the west, east, and south, with rough boundaries of Interstate 84 and Kuna-Mora Road in the north.