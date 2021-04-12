The big House-passed transportation bonding bill, HB 362, has cleared the Senate Transportation Committee, but only after a motion to put it up for amendments instead failed on a 4-5 vote. Nearly all testimony at the hearing was in favor of the bill, with several backers specifically noting they favored passing it as-is, without further amendment.
The measure would increase the current 1%, or minimum $15 million, shift of Idaho’s sales tax proceeds each year from the state general fund to road and bridge projects, more than quadrupling it to 4.5% a year. Out of the amount shifted, a fixed $80 million a year would go to the Idaho Transportation Department, which it could tap as a funding stream to finance big road and bridge projects through bonding. Anything over that $80 million amount, which next year is estimated to be about $4 million, would go to local highway jurisdictions for local road and bridge improvements.
Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, speaking in favor of the bill, said the locals’ share would start out small but quickly grow. He projected it would rise to $22 million by 2025, and by 10 years out, locals would be getting about half of the shifted funds. “Our local roads are in desperate need of funding, and this, long term, will provide a funding source,” he told the senators.
Bobbi Jo Meuleman, deputy chief of staff to Gov. Brad Little, also testified in favor of the bill. “In the governor’s State of the State message, he highlighted the need for a sustainable transportation funding plan. HB 362 does just that,” she said. “This bill, in conjunction with the $126 million dedicated to transportation through the governor’s Building Idaho’s Future initiative, is a major step forward in addressing our transportation challenges.”
HB 362 is co-sponsored by House Transportation Chair Joe Palmer, R-Meridian; and Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. It’s the fourth version of the bill Palmer has brought forward this session as he’s worked to reach agreement among all the parties, including the administration and local governments.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, testified at the invitation of Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, offering a possible amendment: He said it could take four years for the bonds to be let, raising the possibility that ITD’s $80 million a year share could sit idle for that long. He proposed shifting a declining portion of it in each of the first three years to the local jurisdictions. Under that proposal, $60 million of that share would go to the locals the first year, $40 million the second year, $20 million the third year, and the full $80 million would go to ITD in the fourth year, by which time the locals’ share would have grown. “This structure allows the Legislature the flexibility to appropriate $120 million over the first four years we otherwise don’t have,” Agenbroad said. “This approach also provides certainty to local units of government. … Providing consistent funding to the locals would result in property tax relief, and take some of the burden of road projects off our property taxpayers.”
Agenbroad said Idaho is in a favorable financial position now, and big funding decisions like this one “will have an impact for many years to come. A simple misstep runs the risk of putting Idaho’s enviable financial position in peril.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I had asked Sen. Agenbroad to come and present in committee today because I think his idea is worth considering.” But, he said, “I don’t know whether it’s worth amending the bill at this point. … I think the cash-flow aspects need to be thought about.”
Winder said the transportation chairs could possibly look into it next session. He then voted against the motion to amend the bill; the four votes in favor of it came from Sens. Woodward, Crabtree, Nelson and Wintrow. The original motion to pass the bill as-is then passed, and it now moves to the Senate for a final vote.
Den Hartog said the idea also was brought up in February at a negotiating session she attended that included Palmer and representatives of the governor’s office. “It was flatly rejected,” she said. She noted that ITD’s share of the funds goes into the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation fund, or TECM, and said that fund can be tapped both to fund projects directly and as a funding source for bonding. “So the Transportation Department has funds flowing to that account, and can use those funds for projects even if it’s not immediately bonded for,” she said. “They can use those funds for projects that are ready to be constructed. So I’m not concerned that the $80 million would essentially pile up in that account and not be used. … We allow them to both construct projects and issue bonds at the same time.”
Palmer told the committee, “I believe this is a responsible way to go with the people’s money and with their infrastructure.”