The House Transportation Committee this afternoon approved HB 314, Rep. Joe Palmer’s bill to more than quadruple the amount of the state’s general fund that’s shifted to road projects each year, sending the bill to the full House for a vote. The bill’s fiscal note estimates it could allow for $1 billion or more in bonding; the sales tax transfers would cover the bond payments.
Under the bill, the current shift of 1% of Idaho’s sales tax proceeds, or a minimum $15 million a year, would rise to 4.5% or at least $67 million a year. All the money would be used to bond for road or bridge projects, and local highway jurisdictions, including cities or counties, would get 30% of the bond proceeds.
“I think this is a way we can help them out,” Palmer told the committee, which he chairs. “It’s the time to do it, while we’re having huge growth in our sales tax. … It’s the proper role of government, and I think it’s time that we get started down the road.”
The bill drew support from the Idaho Association of Counties and the American Council of Engineering Companies.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, asked Palmer, “Can any of this money be used for property tax relief?”
Palmer responded, “No, this is not property tax, this is transportation funding. But in a way, it is somewhat of property tax relief” because “it does take a little bit of that burden off” from local highway jurisdictions, which do charge property taxes.
Gannon moved to send the bill to the House’s amending order to change it so part of the proceeds would go to property tax relief, but his motion failed.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
“I’m one who never likes to borrow money, and I don’t like the concept of bonding,” Gestrin said, “but I realize the needs of our infrastructure.” The plan could raise enough, he said, to “take care of some of our major problems in the state. … I think that’s probably a good, prudent use of state resources.”
Gestrin’s motion passed on a voice vote.
Idaho’s state general fund is the money that funds most state operations, from education to prisons to health and welfare. Traditionally, Idaho’s transportation needs have been funded by dedicated funds that come from user fees related to transportation, including fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees.
Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation told the committee his organization supports using state general funds for roads. “We believe that’s fine,” he said, but added that he had concerns about some of the wording in the bill.
Idaho first authorized the 1% annual shift of sales tax proceeds from the general fund in 2017; it all goes to the Idaho Transportation Department. In 2019, the Legislature added authority ITD to bond against those funds, allowing bigger projects to be financed over multiple years.