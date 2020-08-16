Drive between McCall and Boise often? Get ready for the orange barrels. And delays. Years of them, writes Don Day of BoiseDev.com. The Idaho Transportation will start work next month on a major project to revamp about a mile of Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry. The work will take more than two years to complete, with one-way traffic and road closures on the primary route between Boise and McCall.
Right now, the winding stretch of road sits along the Payette River. It features narrow lanes, doesn’t have shoulders and many places don’t have guardrails that could use them, according to ITD. The stretch sits just south of the Rainbow Bridge, and is one of the most treacherous parts of the canyon.
You can read Day's full story here at BoiseDev.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.