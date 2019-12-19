Bogus Basin has announced that not only will its new Morning Star high-speed chairlift open for the first time on Friday, the non-profit ski resort also will open the backside of the mountain on Friday, including both the Superior (#3) chairlift and Pine Creek (#6). That'll give skiers lots more room to spread out, compared to the limited terrain that's been open thus far this season. Here's the full announcement from Bogus:
BOGUS BASIN’S NEW CHAIRLIFT READY TO OPEN ON FRIDAY
The Morning Star Express is the area’s fourth high speed quad
BOISE, Idaho – December 19, 2019 Bogus Basin announced today that the new Morning Star Express chairlift will open on Friday, December 20th. The Superior (#3) and Pine Creek (#6) chairlifts on the back side of the mountain will also open for the first time this season on Friday.
Night skiing will begin on Saturday, December 21st, at that time the ski area will be open from 9:00am to 10:00pm.
Construction on the Morning Star Express, the first new chairlift at the area since 2011, began shortly after the end of the 2018-19 winter season. “We are very excited to open our fourth high speed detachable quad chairlift,” said Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations. “This lift will transform the ski and snowboard experience at Bogus Basin by providing better access to novice and intermediate terrain in the winter, while providing faster access to advanced terrain on the back side of the mountain.”
Bogus Basin announced plans to replace the Morning Star chairlift in March 2019, following a record-breaking February season pass sale. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the area reinvests earnings back into the operation. The new chairlift will double the carrying capacity, reduce the ride time from eleven minutes to just over three minutes, and provide a more accessible loading/unloading experience for all guests.
The lift is scheduled to operate from 10:00am until 4:30pm on Friday. In addition, 100 percent of the mountain will open to skiers and snowboarders for the season. Area officials are advising guests to use caution and to watch for unmarked hazards, due to early season conditions.
Holiday hours and night skiing will begin at Bogus Basin on Saturday, December 21st. The area will operate daily from 9:00am until 10:00pm through Sunday, January 5th.
HOLIDAY OPERATING SCHEDULE (DECEMBER 21st, 2019 – JANUARY 5th, 2020)
Hours of Operation: 9:00am to 10:00pm (Including Christmas Day)
Christmas Eve hours are 9:00am to 4:30pm
JR Simplot Lodge & Pioneer Lodge: 8:00am to 10:00pm
Double R Ranch BBQ Smoke House: December 21 & 22, December 26 – January 5, 11:00am – 4:00pm
Downtown Sales Office, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Rd., 8:00am to 5:00pm
Glade Runner Mountain Coaster: 11:00am to 7:00pm (Note: Opening may be delayed due to weather, check www.bogusbasin.org for status)
Tubing Hill: 9:00am to 6:00pm. Advance online reservations at bogusbasin.org
Frontier Point Nordic Center: 9:00am – 5:00pm
Public bus service begins Saturday, December 21
Carpool-only (3+ people) priority parking will be in effect at the area during peak hours
About Bogus Basin
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is the largest nonprofit recreation area in the country. It is a 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to engaging the community to provide accessible, affordable, and fun year-round mountain recreation and education. Opened in 1942, Bogus Basin offers 2,600 acres of daytime skiable terrain, and 165 acres for night skiing; eleven lifts – including four high speed quads - and three people-mover carpets; an 800-foot tubing hill, and a 4,251 foot Mountain Coaster. The Nordic Center offers 37 kilometers of groomed trails. Environmental education and community outreach programs serve over 20,000 individuals annually, primarily youth. Summer activities include the mountain coaster, mountain biking, events, hiking and chairlift service for hike and bike transport. Bogus Basin is located 16.5 miles north of Boise, Idaho and operates under a special use permit with the Boise National Forest.