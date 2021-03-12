This morning at the state Capitol, a massive new tax-cut bill was introduced by House Revenue & Taxation Chair Steven Harris, R-Meridian; and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is setting the public school budget, the single largest slice of Idaho's state budget. Harris' bill would slash income tax rates and also provide a tax rebate of either $50 per person or 9% of the taxpayer's 2019 state income tax liability, whichever is greater.
"We’ve got a really good economy," Harris told the Rev & Tax Committee. He said in his own business, "We had a great year last year."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, questioned whether the proposal would run afoul of the new COVID rescue bill signed into law yesterday by President Biden, which restricts massive new aid to states to not be used for tax cuts; she said she'd like a legal opinion on that. Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said by her calculations, a couple earning $50,000 in 2019 would get a $100 rebate under the bill, while a couple that brought in $1 million that year would get a $6,000 rebate. "I think this inequality isn’t what Idahoans are asking us for in a really tough year economically, and I don’t think it’s good for our economy," she said. Necochea said she'd oppose introducing the bill for that reason, but Rep. Greg Chaney's motion to introduce the bill passed on a voice vote.
I'll have more on both this and the public school budget-setting -- happening simultaneously this morning -- shortly....