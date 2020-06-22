Idaho reported 248 new COVID-19 infections since Saturday, as of 5 p.m. today, including a whopping 141 new cases in Ada County. That brings the total statewide to 4,254; no new deaths were reported, so that tally stays at 89. There were 10 new infections among Idaho health care workers, for a total of 416; and 10 new hospitalizations, for a total of 293.
Meanwhile, Boise State University announced today that it's closing all campus facilities from Tuesday through Sunday, June 23-28, after eight COVID-19 cases were reported among people who had been on campus within the past week. "During this time, the only individuals authorized to be in these facilities are security staff and housing administrative staff who are necessary to assist students who remain in campus housing," BSU announced in a press release. "No other employees, vendors or contractors — regardless of position, exposure, or test results — are permitted on campus during this time. Departments will resume or continue to provide services remotely during this temporary facility closure."
The university said, "The temporary closure will help mitigate the further spread of the virus by and between members of the university community, and ensure that facilities are appropriately disinfected. The goal remains the health and wellbeing of the community and the timely opening of campus for students in the fall."
Also today, the Ada County Highway District announced that its headquarters are closed for disinfecting until 8 a.m. Wednesday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19; you can read our full story here at idahopress.com.