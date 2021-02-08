There's a whole lot on the agenda at the state Capitol this morning. In the House Health & Welfare Committee at 9 a.m., there'll be presentations on medical cannabis from Dr. Dan Zuckerman, medical director of St. Luke's Cancer Institute, and Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, an Air Force veteran with terminal cancer, followed by consideration of introducing bipartisan legislation named for and developed by Kitzhaber from Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to authorize medical cannabis in Idaho under conditions so strict that if it passed, Idaho would have the most restrictive medical marijuana law in the nation. You can watch live online here.
The Senate already has approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would forever foreclose legalizing any psychoactive drug, including marijuana, that's illegal in Idaho as of this year and not FDA approved and prescribed by a doctor; that's now pending on the House side, but wouldn't take effect unless voters approved it in the November 2022 general election.
Starting an hour earlier this morning, at 8 a.m., the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will hold a budget hearing on the Idaho Transportation Department, then consider several supplemental appropriations for the current year, including two for ITD and nearly $175 million in emergency rental assistance for Idahoans authorized through the most recent federal COVID-19 aid bill; that proposal has been languishing since the start of the legislative session, though the money has arrived. You can watch live online here.
Also at 9 a.m. today, the House Education Committee will meet and after two bill introductions, its agenda includes full hearings on HB 67, to remove all authority of health districts over public schools including for school closures or mask mandates; and HB 68, to do the same regarding public higher education institutions. If those bills win the committee's approval, they'll move to the full House. You can watch live here.
There's more happening throughout the day as well. I'll post updates here on Eye on Boise later today.