The recent three-day special session of the Idaho Legislature ran up $78,600 in costs for the Idaho State Police alone, with more bills still pending from the Boise Police.
“It was about $26,000 a day for the three days,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director and the chair of Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, which voted unanimously Thursday to pay the bill from federal CARES Act funds. “That was just the state police costs,” he noted. “There’ll be additional costs to the Boise Police Department we’ll take up next week.”
The special session, held during the coronavirus pandemic, drew COVID-doubting, maskless protesters who shoved their way past ISP troopers and broke a glass door leading to the House gallery before filling the gallery in disregard of social distancing rules on the session’s first day. The next two days saw multiple arrests for trespassing or resisting or obstructing officers, including of Ammon Bundy of Emmett, who was arrested twice and barred from the state Capitol for a year.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who made the motion to cover the ISP costs, said, "I think it was a costly session in more than one way. But financially, that's a lot of money."