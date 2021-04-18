A year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, housing prices in the Treasure Valley continue to climb, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. Median single-family home prices rose in both Ada and Canyon counties in March compared to both last year and last month, according to data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
In Ada County, the jump was from $367,250 in March 2020 to $467,325 in March 2021, or a 27.3% rise. It’s the biggest year-over-year percentage increase in the county since January 2013 (34.7%). Back then, the median price was $185,909.
The median price for a home in Canyon County this March was $386,000, a 42% increase from last March’s $271,900 median price.
In February, the median price for a home in Canyon County was $369,000, which was $20,000 more than in January, the largest jump since at least 2006. That, though, was only a 39.3% year-over-year increase.
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Nampa Association of Realtors President-elect Ophelie Montgomery pointed to the use of remote work, the strength of Idaho’s economy despite hardships and low interest rates as conditions that created the massive boom in prices.
As the pandemic moves closer to its end, Montgomery thinks the increases will continue, but not as substantially each month.
“The situation we had in the last 12 months was dramatically unique,” Montgomery said. “It created the perfect storm.”
