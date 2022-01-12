Big income tax cuts and rebates for wealthy individuals and corporations are promised under new legislation that was swiftly introduced in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee Wednesday morning, along with a minimum $75 rebate for every 2019 Idaho income tax filer.
Gov. Brad Little outlined the proposal in his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Monday, and the House committee moved with unusual speed to get it introduced on just the third day of this year's legislative session. The bill was introduced on a voice vote in the committee, with just Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, dissenting.
It would provide one-time rebates, at either 12% of 2020 state income taxes paid or $75, whichever is higher, to all Idahoans who filed state income tax returns in 2019. It also would permanently reduce income tax rates for individuals and corporations in Idaho, adding $251 million a year in ongoing tax cuts for individuals and corporations into the future.
The approach is similar to, but larger than, the record income tax cuts and rebates Idaho lawmakers and Little approved last year. Last year’s rebates set a minimum of $50, so this year’s marks a 50% increase. However, according to Idaho State Tax Commission figures obtained by the Idaho Press, last year’s rebates went to 706,294 Idaho tax filers, and more than half — 365,295 — received only the minimum amount. That meant a total of $38 million was handed out in rebates to lower income Idahoans, while higher earners received $204.7 million.