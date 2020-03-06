Fridays are slow days early in the legislative session, but not now. Among the items on the agenda at the Capitol today: The Senate State Affairs Committee will hold its hearing on HB 500, the transgender athletes bill, in room WW55 at 8 a.m. JFAC will set the budget for Medicaid, also at 8 a.m. House Health & Welfare will hold its hearing on HB 600, Rep. Britt Raybould’s bill to tap counties to help fund Medicaid expansion and also end the medical indigency and catastrophic health care programs, also at 8 a.m., along with introducing new legislation on tobacco products and e-cigarettes; that’s in room EW 20. The House State Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on HB 601, public records legislation from Rep. Megan Blanksma that adds new exemptions for legislators and public officials, at 9:30 a.m. in room EW 40. The House and Senate both convene at 10 a.m. This afternoon in the Senate Judiciary Committee, bills on child marriage and wrongful convictions are up for hearings, among others; that meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. in room WW 54.
All these can be viewed live online here, thanks to Idaho Public Television’s InSession service. And I’ll have updates here throughout the day…