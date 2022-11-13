The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.
The tribe held a vote on Sept. 23 asking enrolled tribal members to weigh in on the proposal to build a fourth casino for the tribe to operate on a 157-acre property near Interstate 84 just outside Mountain Home City limits. This would be the tribe’s first casino off of tribal lands and is proposed to include a casino with 2,000 electronic gaming machines, a 250-room hotel, six restaurants, a 15,000-square-foot event center, an 8-lane bowling alley, two movie theaters, and an arcade. It also includes a horse racing track with a grandstand.
This is one of two casino proposals being floated for the interchange near Interstate 84. The Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, which is based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada, has also submitted a letter of intent to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to develop its own casino on a piece of land nearby. Records obtained by BoiseDev under the Idaho Public Records Act show the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, which doesn't currently operate a casino on its remote reservation, has sent materials about their proposal to the office of Idaho Gov. Brad Little, but it does not appear they have purchased any land to develop yet and are still in the planning process.
The possibility of the casino has been a topic of discussion for months and months on the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation in Fort Hall. News stories from the tribe’s newspaper, Sho-Ban News, says the tribe wants the new casino to help pay to upgrade aging infrastructure and keep up with the community’s needs. But, several tribal members interviewed by BoiseDev expressed opposition to the plan because of the distance from the reservation, the Shoshone-Paiute’s proposal and the abundant land on the reservation itself the tribe could develop instead.