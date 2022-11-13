IMG_1841-Large (1).jpg

A large patch of sagebrush along Interstate 84 in Mountain Home could be transformed into a casino, hotel and race track if a plan by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes comes to fruition.

 Don Day/BoiseDev

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.

The tribe held a vote on Sept. 23 asking enrolled tribal members to weigh in on the proposal to build a fourth casino for the tribe to operate on a 157-acre property near Interstate 84 just outside Mountain Home City limits. This would be the tribe’s first casino off of tribal lands and is proposed to include a casino with 2,000 electronic gaming machines, a 250-room hotel, six restaurants, a 15,000-square-foot event center, an 8-lane bowling alley, two movie theaters, and an arcade. It also includes a horse racing track with a grandstand.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments