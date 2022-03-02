The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is making big decisions this morning, including setting the higher education budget. There were three competing motions on the college and universities budget. The amended substitute motion from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, failed on a 2-17 vote. The substitute motion from Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, then failed on a much closer 9-10 vote. Finally, the original motion from Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, passed, 11-8.
The successful motion, crafted by a working group of JFAC members that also included Reps. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls and Colin Nash, D-Boise, and Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, calls for tapping into the Higher Education Stabilization Fund to cover some costs next year rather than allocating more funding; the substitute motion was from another group of JFAC members who opposed that move. Warned Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, “We will have a real rainy day.”
Nash said, “The reason for the HESF transfer is to keep tuition flat this year.” The State Board of Education submitted a letter to JFAC this morning saying that with this budget, resident undergraduate tuition will again be held flat next year, for a third year.
Kurt Liebich, SBOE president, wrote, “I would note, however, the proposed motion would cover a known ongoing cost with one-time funds from the Higher Education Stabilization Account.”
The bottom line in the successful budget motion shows a 2.1% increase in total funds next year for the four-year colleges and universities to $643 million, below the governor’s recommended 2.4% increase to $644.8 million.
I’ll have more on this later, as well as other budgets being set this morning, including for community colleges, the state Department of Parks & Recreation, and more. Also this morning: Gov. Brad Little gave his annual on-the-record address to the Idaho Press Club, and addressed several legislative issues; the House State Affairs Committee is holding hearings on several controversial election bills; and the House Revenue & Taxation Committee is holding a hearing on a tax break for semiconductor manufacturing. The Senate convenes at 10, the House at 10:30.
