The Senate already is in session this morning, with a whopping 64 bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar, including some of the most controversial measures of the session: HB 409a, the property tax freeze/turned/cap; SB 1385, the abortion “trigger” law; HB 500a, the transgender athletes bill; and more. The Senate plans to be in session all morning, plus come back for another session late this afternoon. Also this morning, the Senate Agriculture Committee voted to send HB 487, the pesticide bill sought by the cropduster industry, to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments; it’s already been referred there on the floor.
The House convenes at 10:30 a.m., and this afternoon, the House Transportation Committee will hold its hearings on the latest version of the hands-free bill for drivers with cell phones and on the "Too Great for Hate" specialty license plate, along with another bill to restrict all future specialty plates.