The higher education budget cleared the Idaho House Wednesday on its first try, as lawmakers rejected charges from two state representatives that state universities are actually engaged in “higher indoctrination.”
The key budget bill’s passage capped a wild day at the state Legislature, as lawmakers push hard to wrap up their session by the end of next week.
The House also, for a second time, overwhelmingly rejected a resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area; nearly killed a full-day kindergarten bill before opting to put off the debate until Friday; and a divided House committee voted to send a complex new bill from Rep. Mike Moyle, 27 pages long with 61 sections, making changes in property taxes and funding for public defense, on to the full House for debate without a hearing.
“If we’re going to get it done this year, we have to get it moving,” declared Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
Meanwhile, the Senate voted 29-6 in favor of legislation to hire three new attorneys to serve as in-house counsel for the state Land Board, rather than have the Idaho Attorney General’s office provide legal counsel to the board, of which the Attorney General is a member. A Senate panel killed major liquor license reform legislation sought by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, after various groups couldn’t agree on amendments. And the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to transfer another $100 million in state general funds to the Idaho Transportation Department for road construction projects, to sub in for $100 million of the money previously approved for $325 million in bonding for road-construction projects.
“We had excess funds, and we decided, why bond if we’ve got the cash?” JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said after the vote.