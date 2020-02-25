There are big crowds of people at the Capitol this afternoon for the public hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on HB 465, perhaps the most far-reaching of three bills that have been proposed this year regarding transgender Idahoans. This bill, from Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, would make it a felony for doctors to provide gender-related medical treatment to anyone under age 18. There are multiple overflow rooms for the hearing; committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Nampa, said he has 18 signup sheets for the hearing. You can watch live online here; click on “Legislature,” then “East Wing 42 Stream.”
The committee is taking public testimony this afternoon, but doesn’t plan to vote today. The other two bills both are pending in the House; one, HB 500, from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, seeks to prohibit transgender women and girls from participating in school sports; the other, HB 509, from Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, seeks to directly defy a federal court order by forbidding transgender Idahoans from changing the gender markers on their birth certificates.
Among those testifying against the bill so far this afternoon have been Idaho clergy members; counselors; medical professionals; parents; and people who are intersex or transgender. A handful have testified in favor, including a representative of the Catholic church.
Idaho Medical Association CEO Susie Pouliot was among the many speaking against the bill; she said it would criminalize, and punish with up to life in prison, Idaho doctors who provide needed medical treatment. “This is care that is always authorized by the child’s parents,” Pouliot told the committee. “Transgender youth are already at increased risk of suicide.” The bill, she said, “Would almost certainly lead to an increased instance of youth suicide.”