The House Rev & Tax meeting room is so full this morning that an overflow room has been set up across the hall; after three bill introductions, the committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on HB 409, Rep. Mike Moyle's bill for a one-year, statewide freeze on property taxes. You can watch live here (click on Legislature, then East Wing 42 Stream).
Moyle opened the hearing by saying, "One of the things that made this country great was the ability to own land. ... In today’s society, I don’t think we own our own property any more." He advised listeners to think about their property tax, and the fact that if they don't pay it, the government will "come take it."
"We’re almost serfs to the government -- more money, more money, more money," Moyle declared. He said, "If the Legislature does not act, the people will. ... I am hoping that they don’t go down that road."
Moyle said with a one-year freeze, he's hoping an interim committee can look into longer-term solutions.