Roughly 50 new legislators are gathered at the state Capitol today for the first of three days of orientation, leading up to Thursday’s organizational session of the 2023 Idaho legislative session. Today, they’re hearing about everything from legislative staff resources to the role of reporters and lobbyists to security and administration in the Statehouse.
Tomorrow, the new lawmakers will learn about how bills are drafted, the budget and appropriations process, rules review, committees and more. On Wednesday, they’ll have presentations on civility in the legislative environment, respectful workplace training, public records laws, ethics and procedures. Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told the group today that Wednesday will include a mock session to familiarize the new legislators first0hand with how their house operates.
This all leads up to Wednesday evening’s party caucuses, when the House and Senate majority and minority caucuses will meet behind closed doors to vote on leadership positions for the next two years. That sets the stage for the next morning’s organizational session, when both the House and Senate will convene for the first time with all the new members, and committee chairmanships and assignments will be determined.
The 2023 legislative session opens Jan. 9, with the governor’s State of the State and budget message to a joint session of the House and Senate, laying out the governor’s agenda and proposed budget as lawmakers go to work.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.