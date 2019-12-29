Outgoing Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, the city's longest-serving mayor who's been in office for the past 16 years, sat down with Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel to talk about his service as mayor as he prepares to step down. He was defeated this year by City Council President Lauren McLean. Throughout the campaign, Bieter frequently referred to leading his hometown as a dream job and the honor of his life, Carmel writes.
“It was so much fun,” he said last week, sitting in his third-floor office overlooking Capitol Boulevard. “You get to wake up every day and try to make the city a little better. It’s a great job.”
Over those four terms, Bieter soared to the highest heights of establishing a parade of successful programs, and in 2015 flying with President Barack Obama on Air Force One. He also hit the lowest of lows with a wildfire that claimed the life of a Boise State University professor in 2008 and a mass stabbing at a refugee child’s birthday party in the summer of 2018.
Under Bieter’s watch, Boise became a reliably liberal stronghold in a deeply conservative state. Bieter added protections for LGBTQ residents, funded sustainability programs and built the state’s first development dedicated to the chronically homeless. He also oversaw expansions of neighborhood services, including nine new community recreation centers, four new library branches and new park amenities.
