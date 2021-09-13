We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
At a roundtable briefing with federal and state fire officials and Idaho Gov. Brad Little in Boise today, President Joe Biden said climate change is driving the nation's catastrophic wildfires. “It’s not a Democrat thing, it’s not a Republican thing. It’s a weather thing," he declared. "It’s reality. It’s serious”
“I just want you to know that you have the full support of my administration” in wildfire efforts, Biden told Little. “I’m here to hear what’s on you mind” and “to help.”
Fighting wildfires is part of national defense, the president said.
Little told the president that collaboration is key, and noted the cross-agency collaborative work that's done at NIFC, the National Interagency Fire Center that's headquartered in Boise. "There's a lot of great work done by your agencies," he told Biden. "But we know about a third of forests are at risk of catastrophic fires, and we've got a lot of work to do."
Biden praised the work of firefighters, saying, "We're in a situation where too many memorials are being held.
Washington state Forester George Geissler, speaking for the National Association of State Foresters, to.d Biden that states are fighting fires side by side with federal officials. "It really demands national attention," he said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Grant Beebe, U.S. Bureau of Land Management assistant director for fire and aviation, served as host for the roundtable briefing.
The president told the group that states can't bear all the burden of the nation's catastrophic wildfire situation. "We're one America," he said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.