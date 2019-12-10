Former Vice President Joe Biden and author Marianne Williamson both filed for the Idaho presidential primary ballot on Tuesday, bringing the total number running on the Democratic ticket in Idaho to a whopping 18.
Former 1st District Democratic Congressman Larry LaRocco delivered Biden’s filing to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “Biden’s campaign just asked me to walk it over and make it official,” LaRocco said. Biden himself appeared at a Boise fundraiser in August, drawing about 250 supporters.
The deadline to file for Idaho’s March 10, 2020 primary ballot is Wednesday at 5 p.m. So far, those filing include 18 Democrats, five Republicans, and four Constitution Party hopefuls. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.