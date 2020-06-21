2020 has been a bad year for nearly everything else, but bicycles are having a moment, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Across the country, bicycle retailers and small shops are reporting record sales and an unprecedented demand while people are looking for a way to get out of the house safely during the pandemic. Suppliers are struggling to keep up with the unprecedented demand and bikes, both used and new, are selling out in stores across the country.
Boise, already a bike-friendly city, has seen the same spike as the rest of the country. Tyler Stellrecht, owner and founder of Boise Gear Collective on Capitol Boulevard, described the surge in customers as “complete and utter insanity.”
“There are no more bikes to be had in the country,” he said. “I just got off (the phone with) my rep and they just had a container get off the ship and I was able to get 13 bikes. Every time a container comes into the port they’re gone, like, ‘Boom, see ya.’”
The racks in his store are riddled with with empty slots due to low inventory and his staff has hardly had the time to build the bikes fast enough to get them out on the rack. He said the combination of the slowing manufacturing supply chains to reduce spread of the virus combined with the pent-up desire to get outside during quarantine has created an unprecedented boom in the market.
