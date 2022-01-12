Traffic moves through road construction along State Street near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Boise in October 2018. Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget includes full funding to cover a $200 million annual backlog in road and bridge maintenance.
Full funding to cover a $200 million annual backlog in road and bridge maintenance. Two hundred and fifty new state park campsites and 25 new day-use areas around the state. Major investments in health insurance for teachers, state veterans homes, water projects, state building repairs and more.
All are included in Gov. Brad Little’s newly unveiled budget proposal, which state lawmakers began delving into in detail on Tuesday.
“I think there’s some real smart uses of the money,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “We are in a really advantageous position.”
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, gave an overview presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, setting the stage for more detailed hearings in the coming weeks on each agency’s budget. Adams also is set to brief JFAC Wednesday on federal funds and the governor’s recommendations for those.
Overall, the governor is proposing an 8.1% increase in state general fund spending next year, including an 11% increase in the single largest slice of the state budget pie, K-12 public schools. He’s also calling for big ongoing tax cuts as well as one-time rebates and one-time investments. For those, he’s tapping the state’s unprecedented $1.9 billion surplus as well as federal aid to address longstanding needs in the state, with some to be spent during the current budget year.