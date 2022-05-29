Lucky Peak Lake and Lucky Peak Dam are seen from Lucky Peak Reservoir View Point east of Boise on Feb. 9. Heading into summer, the state is predicted to have below-normal precipitation and higher than normal temperatures according to Troy Lindquist, a senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service.
Recreation enthusiasts are predicted to get more time than originally forecasted to enjoy Lucky Peak, Cascade, and Deadwood reservoirs this year before they are drawn down to meet irrigation demand, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Thanks to a cold, wet spring, Lucky Peak is forecast to reach 70% to 75% capacity this summer, said Mike Meyers, watermaster for Water District 63, which takes direction from the Idaho Department of Water Resources. This translates to two extra weeks to enjoy boating and other water sports before additional water from the reservoir will need to start being released for irrigation purposes, pushing the drawdown date to mid-July, he said.
In a normal water year, releasing water for irrigation purposes, also referred to as draw down, would typically occur at Lucky Peak in mid-August, Meyers said. Though the unexpected spring precipitation is not enough to allow for draw down then, it is likely to help extend the reservoir’s time at peak capacity for the season, he said.
The additional spring precipitation also means irrigation customers are forecast to have water for a bit longer than originally forecasted, Meyers said.