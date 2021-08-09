We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts’ office has just released this statement, through Tracie Smith, the office’s Finance & Administration Division Manager:
“Release of evidence, including on body video footage, not only undermines the investigation of Ada County’s Critical Incident Taskforce, which is comprised of law enforcement agencies across Ada County and the Idaho State Police, but it also undermines constitutional due process and the Idaho ethical rules. The critical incident taskforce investigations are real criminal investigations that could result in charges being filed against police officers or others and we believe the evidence should be maintained in a way consistent with evidence in every other criminal case. Premature release of any evidence in criminal investigations violates the due process rights of those who may be charged and prevents a fair trial. We will not be party to impeding the pursuit of justice.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.