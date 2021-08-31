We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A Weiser Middle School teacher died this weekend likely due to COVID-19, according to the Weiser School District, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. The school reported 14 confirmed COVID cases among students and staff on Aug. 24; school started Aug. 19.
Marie Thomas, a math teacher who spent 32 years in the district, died Saturday. In a Sunday letter to parents and staff, Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson wrote that the school lost “a dear and special” teacher.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“Mrs. Thomas’ family confirmed that her passing was likely COVID-19 related,” Wilson wrote. “That said, I urge you to be sensitive to the situation. Any speculation beyond her passing would be unfair and just that, speculation. And, it would be unfair to all who were close to her. We lost a valued member of our school community and Weiser community on Saturday. We need to focus our efforts on providing support and healing.”