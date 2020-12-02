House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, turned back a challenge from Idaho Falls GOP Rep. Wendy Horman this evening to win another term as speaker of the House, and Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, defeated Lewiston GOP Sen. Dan Johnson to become the Idaho Senate’s next top leader.
Both positions still must go to votes of the full House or Senate during their Thursday morning organizational session at the state Capitol, set for 9 a.m., where all members, from both parties, will take part.
Horman’s challenge to Bedke was being closely watched; Bedke in 2012 defeated then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, marking the first time in three decades that a top Idaho legislative leader had been deposed by his own party.
