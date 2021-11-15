House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder have already filed a motion to have the Legislature intervene in a multistate lawsuit in Kentucky over the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates, though JFAC just killed the bill to set up a special $2 million litigation fund for that purpose.
The 13-page filing from Bedke and Winder states, "The Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore are authorized to represent their respective bodies in litigation pursuant to Article III, section 9 of the Idaho Constitution and the promulgated rules of each body. The Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore, acting together, may assert interests belonging to the legislature as a whole." It was filed on Nov. 10 by attorney Bill Myers of Holland & Hart, on behalf of Bedke and Winder.
The two legislative leaders already have sole control of the Legislative Legal Defense Fund, which has a current balance of more than $3.7 million.
Winder said this afternoon, "We still have the Constitutional Defense Fund, we still have a defense fund that's available to the pro tem and speaker, and it was for all sorts of different costs."
"Since it didn't pass," he said of the new $2 million funding bill, "we'll have to take money out of the other fund for legal fees."
Winder said in addition to the filing he and Bedke already made in the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, "We're in the process of probably filing in more than one." Within "the next day or so," Winder said, the two likely will file a similar motion in a case in Louisiana on health care facilities that receive federal Medicaid and Medicare funding.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.