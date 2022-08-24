House Speaker Scott Bedke, left, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, right, discuss the upcoming special session of the Legislature after Gov. Brad Little's announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
When I spoke with House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder after the governor’s special-session press conference yesterday, Bedke said, “I think what this does is it signals we support education going forward, and inflation is hard on our businesses and hard on our schools.”
The funds could go to an array of purposes for public schools, he said, including adding to funding lawmakers approved this year to bring teachers up to the same level of health insurance as other state employees. “We know that we kind of underfunded the health insurance here in March,” Bedke said. He noted that it’ll be up to lawmakers in January to decide how to spend the money on public schools.
“I don’t know what the new Legislature will do,” said Bedke, who is leaving the Legislature this year to run for lieutenant governor. “But you can’t look at the 66th Idaho Legislature and declare that they’re anti-education, and not putting their money where their mouth is with regard to schools.”
“I think this signals a commitment to every school in Idaho,” he said. “I have concerns that Idaho always has a high quality, vibrant education system. I’m the grandfather of 14, all of which reside in Idaho.”
Winder said he’s been asked why lawmakers wouldn’t address property tax relief or repealing the grocery tax during a special session instead. “They’re complicated issues,” he said. Currently, he noted, only the governor can call the Legislature back for a special session, under the Idaho Constitution, and specify the topics to be considered. He said that’s “exactly” why lawmakers have placed a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that, if approved, would allow them to call themselves into special session.
The amendment would allow lawmakers to meet in special session whenever 60% of the members of each house sign a petition for it; the petition would specify the topics that could be addressed. It doesn’t have any limits on the length or frequency of self-called legislative special sessions. The amendment also formalizes in the Constitution the Legislature’s longstanding practice of convening an organizational session every two years, after new members are elected, to elect leadership and appoint committees. That brief organizational session typically occurs in early December.
Winder said income tax rebates, like those the governor is proposing, are “a simple way to give money back as quickly as possible.” He added, “I think the session in January is going to be a really good session. I think there’s some good people coming in.” He said he’s talked to some of them, and “they’re not offended” that lawmakers are reconvening this fall “to get money back to the people.”
Bedke said, “This is a way to do it right now. … It signals our dedication to having a great school system here in Idaho, and that’s going to take more money than it used to – there is no other way.”
Winder said during the special session, anticipated to be just a single day, “We want to have everyone there early, so that we can have the committee hearings and let the public testify.”