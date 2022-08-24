Bedke Winder special session

House Speaker Scott Bedke, left, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, right, discuss the upcoming special session of the Legislature after Gov. Brad Little's announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

When I spoke with House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder after the governor’s special-session press conference yesterday, Bedke said, “I think what this does is it signals we support education going forward, and inflation is hard on our businesses and hard on our schools.”

The funds could go to an array of purposes for public schools, he said, including adding to funding lawmakers approved this year to bring teachers up to the same level of health insurance as other state employees. “We know that we kind of underfunded the health insurance here in March,” Bedke said. He noted that it’ll be up to lawmakers in January to decide how to spend the money on public schools.

