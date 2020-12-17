House Speaker Scott Bedke said today that the upcoming Idaho legislative session is “going to be a day-by-day, week-by-week situation,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “So I’m not going to speculate on what we may or may not do,” he said. “We have contingency plans in place and processes that we could follow should we need to take an extended recess, or not. … We will start the session based on the time-certain that’s in the Constitution, and then we’ll conduct the business under the rules that we have right now. But there’s a process to change those.”
Here’s what the Idaho Constitution says on the topic, in Article III, Section 8: “SESSIONS OF LEGISLATURE. The sessions of the legislature shall be held annually at the capital of the state, commencing on the second Monday of January of each year, unless a different day shall have been appointed by law, and at other times when convened by the governor.” The Constitution also says in Article III, Section 9, “Neither house shall, without the concurrence of the other, adjourn for more than three days, nor to any other place than that in which it may be sitting.” That just means both houses must agree to adjourn for more than three days or to another location.
Bedke said, “I think the take-home message is that we’re not going to cut corners to expedite the session. But having said that, we’ve invested thousands of dollars into the building, and into each of the committee rooms so that there can be increased public support in there. We’ve configured the committee rooms, as is the chairman’s prerogative under the rules, so as to social distance, and set up overflow rooms and ways for the public to participate with audio and video. But it’ll be left up to each of the chairmen on how, under the rules, to conduct the business within that committee.”
In response to an 11-page letter from 31 organizations representing Idahoans with disabilities raising legal concerns about access during the upcoming session amid the pandemic and unruly protests, Bedke said, “If they have specific needs or concerns or requests that fall within the existing rules, I would encourage them to contact their legislator or to contact me so that we can make the proper accommodations.”
“It’s important to not disenfranchise one group ever, and certainly not to appease another group,” he said. “It’s important that everyone have equal access to the process.”
While reaffirming that the House won’t be imposing any masking or distancing requirements in its chambers or committee meeting rooms, Bedke said, “I believe that Idahoans … believe in personal responsibility. But that responsibility means that we should look out for our neighbors and our fellow Idahoans. And it’s a shame that mask wearing has become so political. But it’s still everyone’s choice whether to wear them or not.”
Masks are required in both Boise and Ada County, but the Legislature, as a separate branch of government from the executive branch, sets its own rules in the areas it controls within the Statehouse.
“Wearing a mask helps,” Bedke said, “distancing helps, washing your hands helps, staying away, for heaven’s sakes, if you feel sick. That helps. If everyone has been given personal responsibility by the actions of the health districts and others, they need to exercise that responsibility.”
Bedke said his top priorities for the session match those of Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder in setting a balanced budget and curbing executive branch authority. “But there’s other things that we need to do as well,” he said. “The pandemic has not slowed down the immigration to Idaho. We’re one of the fastest-growing states in the union, so there are issues regarding infrastructure, certainly the road system, the bridge system that we need to take up.”
He also listed “the interaction of health districts with local units of government;” and K-12 public school needs amid pandemic-driven changes. Bedke also noted the state’s big and growing budget surplus, and the tens of millions building up in an unspent tax-relief fund where online sales tax revenues are now being sent. “We need to address that issue,” he said. “There are many things that we need to do in addition to the short list.”