House Speaker and Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke displayed this slide to illustrate the huge turnover in the Idaho House this year, during his opening remarks to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference at the Boise Centre on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022.
House Speaker and Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke was the opening speaker at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference today, and he stressed the big change in the Legislature. Showing a slide of all the members of the 2022 Idaho House with pink cards blocking all those who aren’t coming back, he said, “That is the largest incoming freshman class in the Idaho state history, legislature-wise, at least in modern history, at least as far as I’ve researched anyway. That is going to be a challenge on several fronts.”
The freshman class in the Legislature, he said, “is huge.” When he addressed the new lawmakers earlier this morning, he said, “I told them that they were in control of the culture and all of the intangibles going forward. Now, they don’t know what I’m talking about. Yet.“
He compared it to speaking to a “potato college” gathering of about 200 people in Bingham County the other day. “This was all full of potato growers, potato vendors,” he said. The speakers who preceded him there included research scientists, and everyone there was tuned in and understood all the lingo. “Then they asked me … what’s it going to be like this coming session,” Bedke said. He told the group to imagine that 100 of the 200 there were gone, and all new people were in their spots within the potato industry.
“Now these are people whose hearts are in the right spot, these are people who like to eat french fries,” he said, “but they don’t know what they don’t know, and they have to meet all the same contracts that you do. … They don’t know what they don’t know. And the responsibility has not changed.”
“They’ve got to learn the ropes, they’ve got to hit the ground running. It’s going to be a monumental task,” Bedke said. “Their heart is in the right spot as it were, they like french fries ... but they don’t know what they don’t know.”
He urged all those at the ATI’s annual conference, who include lawmakers, local officials, business leaders, lobbyists and more, to “go create new relationships with the state Legislature.”
“There’s not going to be 100% agreement,” he said, “but these folks will listen in a way that the old folks didn’t.”
Bedke said issues including property taxes are complex. “So let’s break through all of that,” he said. “We’ll do that with good old-fashioned civility, we’ll do that with good old-fashioned communication. We’ll try to emphasize that good policy makes good politics, and we‘ll be in it for the long game.”
“We can’t let all of this new growth change who we are,” Bedke said. He said it’s essential that Idaho have both a good business climate and good education. “It will stay more like it is now when Idaho kids can come back and have an Idaho job,” he said. “So that’s what I’m working on in this administration.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.