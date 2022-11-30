Slide on new House members

House Speaker and Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke displayed this slide to illustrate the huge turnover in the Idaho House this year, during his opening remarks to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference at the Boise Centre on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

House Speaker and Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke was the opening speaker at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference today, and he stressed the big change in the Legislature. Showing a slide of all the members of the 2022 Idaho House with pink cards blocking all those who aren’t coming back, he said, “That is the largest incoming freshman class in the Idaho state history, legislature-wise, at least in modern history, at least as far as I’ve researched anyway. That is going to be a challenge on several fronts.”

The freshman class in the Legislature, he said, “is huge.” When he addressed the new lawmakers earlier this morning, he said, “I told them that they were in control of the culture and all of the intangibles going forward. Now, they don’t know what I’m talking about. Yet.“


