Yesterday, the Idaho House and Senate Democratic leaders sent a letter to Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder asking them to delay this year's legislative session until at least April 5, when the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely available in Idaho. Today, Bedke responded, and his response isn't a yes. Here it is in full:
“We received a letter from the Idaho House and Senate Minority Leadership requesting postponement of the 2021 Legislative Session. Despite their request, we are bound to legislative rules, per the Idaho Constitution, that requires the passage of a Joint Resolution with a two-thirds majority vote to change the start date and terms of an Idaho legislative session. We understand the concerns stated in the letter, and House Leadership has looked at all viable options to meet safety protocols within our existing rules. We are continuously working on a viable solution that will provide the maximum level of workplace comfort for all members of the Idaho Legislature. We are duty bound to follow the Idaho Constitution and the rules of the Idaho House of Representatives and will continue to work within those parameters to find the best possible solution.”
The Democratic leaders' letter said in part, "Last Wednesday alone, more Americans died of COVID-19 than died on 9/11, D-Day, or in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and hospitalization, infection and death rates are only climbing. In Idaho, our hospitals and intensive care units are at dangerous occupancy levels, and we are hurtling toward the dreaded crisis standards of care where healthcare will for the first time in our lifetimes be rationed in Idaho. Under such extraordinary circumstances, the leaders of our state should be setting an example to reduce transmission, not exacerbate it. Proceeding with session in a few weeks, indoors, in-person, and with no masking or distancing requirements flies in the face of all public health guidance, sets the worst possible example for our citizens, and would likely contribute substantially to community transmission at a time when our healthcare facilities can least afford to be further inundated."
"We are not aware of any other state that plans to move forward with legislative proceedings as if there is no pandemic," the Democratic leaders wrote. "Our sister states are either postponing, proceeding with virtual sessions, or at least requiring masks and distancing protocols. We urge you not to distinguish Idaho as the most reckless legislature in America."
"In response to our previous requests, we have been told that Republican leadership will not consider the mask requirements or virtual / remote proceedings that some other states have chosen to implement. Accordingly, we ask that you postpone session for a reasonable period to allow for more widespread vaccination. Vaccines are being shipped to Idaho as we write this letter, but will likely not be fully deployed and available until at least late March of 2021."
The Democratic leaders, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, wrote, The state’s business can be conducted more thoroughly and thoughtfully later, at a time when we are not racing to shorten proceedings due to unprecedented health threats. Postponing session would afford the people of Idaho a much more meaningful opportunity to have a voice in the proceedings of their government; many citizens want to attend hearings and testify in person, and could do so safely in a few months. Let’s give them that opportunity, and not force the people of Idaho to choose between their health and their civic voice."
If they wanted to, lawmakers could have voted on changes to legislative rules during their organizational session in early December, but instead they re-adopted all existing rules as-is. They still could change them once they convene in January.