...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Scott Bedke, left, and Terri Pickens Manweiler, right
I caught up to both the major-party candidates for lieutenant governor tonight early on in the proceedings, before any results had started coming in. Scott Bedke was at the GOP watch party at the Grove Hotel; Terri Pickens Manweiler was at the Democrats’ celebration at the Lounge at the End of the Universe. Both noted they’ve been campaigning hard across the state for well over a year. “That’s a lot of miles, that’s a lot of folks,” Bedke said. “People are concerned.” He said he’s especially heard a lot about inflation.
Pickens Manweiler said, “Idaho is so different demographically from North Idaho to eastern Idaho to the Treasure Valley. The one thing that rings true to everybody is that they’ve had enough of the same old system that really isn’t paying attention.”
Both candidates had warm words for each other. “Would that the primary had been so civil,” said Bedke, who was heckled at his initial announcement back in May of 2021 by supporters of unsuccessful GOP rival Priscilla Giddings. “I think that’s what motivates me, is to bring the dignity back to the office of the lieutenant governor, to work hand in hand with the governor. I think that’s what Idahoans expect of us.”
Pickens Manweiler called Bedke “a true gentleman,” and said, “He ran an honorable campaign.” She particularly appreciated that the two faced off in a statewide, live televised debate, she said, something three other top GOP candidates this year, incumbent Gov. Brad Little and incumbent Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, refused to do.
“We have left nothing on the table in this race,” Pickens Manweiler said. “I have an amazing team. We’ve outraised any lieutenant governor candidate on the Democratic ticket ever. I feel confident that all of our hard work in this race is going to pay off.”
She said in her campaigning all around the state, “We were warmly welcomed, everywhere we went.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.