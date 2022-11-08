Bedke Pickens Manweiler side by side election night

Scott Bedke, left, and Terri Pickens Manweiler, right

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

I caught up to both the major-party candidates for lieutenant governor tonight early on in the proceedings, before any results had started coming in. Scott Bedke was at the GOP watch party at the Grove Hotel; Terri Pickens Manweiler was at the Democrats’ celebration at the Lounge at the End of the Universe. Both noted they’ve been campaigning hard across the state for well over a year. “That’s a lot of miles, that’s a lot of folks,” Bedke said. “People are concerned.” He said he’s especially heard a lot about inflation.

Pickens Manweiler said, “Idaho is so different demographically from North Idaho to eastern Idaho to the Treasure Valley. The one thing that rings true to everybody is that they’ve had enough of the same old system that really isn’t paying attention.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

