Hundreds of peaceful “Add the Words” protesters have been arrested at the state Capitol over the past five years during legislative sessions, hauled off to jail on buses and charged. But yesterday, when an unruly crowd shoved its way into the House gallery, smashing a glass door in the process and assaulting police officers on widely circulated video, there were no arrests or citations. When House Speaker Scott Bedke was asked this morning about it, said, “The question of arrest is still open.”
He said, “Video of everything that happened (is available), and if laws were violated, it’ll be up to the prosecutors.”
“I am not going to excuse that yesterday at all,” Bedke said.
Bedke also drew a distinction between yesterday’s events and the Add the Words protests, in which people, including many members of local clergy, stood silently in the Capitol, often with their hands over their mouths, calling for Idaho to add the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act to forbid discrimination on those bases in employment, housing, education and public accommodations in Idaho. That law never was enacted, but the U.S. Supreme Court this year ruled employment discrimination against gay or transgender people unconstitutional, forbidding it nationwide.
“As I recall, in other protests, they blocked the chambers so that business could not proceed,” Bedke said. “I don’t think at every level it’s an apples-to-apples comparison.”
Yesterday's chaos severely hampered progress in the House; while the Senate passed two bills, nothing reached the House floor until this morning.
As for today’s session, Bedke said, “I’ll be a little more strict today. But I think hopefully everybody’s stepped back.”