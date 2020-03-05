Asked about the House's 28-38 vote to kill state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth's budget, House Speaker Scott Bedke said, "It was just a spontaneous reaction." House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said the caucus will have a statement on this later today. The House and the Treasurer are locked in a court battle over Ellsworth's refusal to move out of her first-floor offices in the state Capitol to make room for new offices for House members, who now mostly work in cubicles in the Capitol's basement during the legislative session.
