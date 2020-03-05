Treas vote again

The House roll-call vote on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to kill the bill providing state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth's budget for next year.

Asked about the House's 28-38 vote to kill state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth's budget, House Speaker Scott Bedke said, "It was just a spontaneous reaction." House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said the caucus will have a statement on this later today. The House and the Treasurer are locked in a court battle over Ellsworth's refusal to move out of her first-floor offices in the state Capitol to make room for new offices for House members, who now mostly work in cubicles in the Capitol's basement during the legislative session.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments