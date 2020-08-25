House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, left the speaker’s chair to debate, which he does only rarely. “I believe in the legislative branch, and I have good friends on both sides of this argument,” he told the House. He said it’s true that if the state of emergency were ended, the governor could just declare a new one. “These laws lie on the books for decades and they never get stress-tested, and I believe they will get stress-tested this year,” Bedke said, adding that he believes the legislative branch has ceded some of its power to the executive branch. “I … believe that we will be stronger as a state when we are not a junior branch,” he said.
Bedke said the House’s vote may end up being only symbolic. “But I will default to defending the legislative branch, and I will default to defending the House in that process.” Bedke said lawmakers have felt shut out of the decisions. “The system was messed with and we were locked out,” he said. “We can do hard stuff here. … It should be improper to extend a disaster declaration ad infinitum.”
Bedke pledged to push for changes in the regular legislative session in January. "We have arguably given it away, we can take it back," he said, "and we can do it through the same legislative process."