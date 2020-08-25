House Speaker Scott Bedke has just issued this statement: “This is the people’s house and it belongs to all Idahoans, including our constituents and future generations, who have put their trust in us to be here in this Special Session and conduct the people’s business. The events that have taken place over the past couple of days are unacceptable. It is important to protect the rights of all to participate in the process, not simply those who are the most aggressive and have the loudest voices. Unfortunately, a small group of individuals have disrupted what should be a deliberate and fair process. The end result has been chaotic and unproductive. All steps taken by the House of Representatives were done in an attempt to return to a normal process and create an efficient and effective Special Session, rather than wasting taxpayers' time and dollars. It is our hope that moving forward we can do the work we came from all over Idaho to do without further distractions.”
Bedke: Events of past 2 days 'unacceptable,' results 'chaotic and unproductive'
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.