Hundreds of people, including legislators, lobbyists, business people and local government representatives, are gathered at the Boise Centre today for the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference, which traditionally has been a run-up to the Idaho legislative session; Gov. Brad Little will be the keynote speaker during the lunch hour. House Speaker Scott Bedke opened the conference, noting that it’s the 75th anniversary of the ATI conference. “Tax policy discussions in Idaho most often start in meetings like this,” Bedke told the crowd. “As you know, Idaho is at a crossroads in our state’s history.”
“We are one of the fastest growing states in the nation, both in population and economically,” Bedke said. “Last year, the Legislature passed and the governor signed into law the biggest tax cut in Idaho history. Even with that reduction in rate, we have a general fund surplus of north of a billion dollars. So this fact will drive many of the discussions in the upcoming legislative session.”
Bedke, who is running for lieutenant governor, said he’s been traveling the state and talking with Idahoans. “The topic that they consistently bring up more than any other one is that my property taxes are too high and you need to do something about it,” he said. “Whether you agree or disagree, pocketbook issues are never far away from most Idahoans’ minds.”
“There’s much to accomplish in the upcoming legislative session,” Bedke said, saying decisions will be made “that will shape our state long into the future.”
He called for the day’s discussions to include exchanges of ideas, with the constant of “a dedication to our state and a commitment to civil discourse.”
“The state of Idaho has been discovered, and there’s no going back,” Bedke said, but he said he has no doubt that the assembled minds “can solve each of the issues facing our great state.”
“Those efforts will include communication and cooperation, and yes, even compromise,” Bedke said, adding to some laughter, “Did you hear that, Mike? I‘d like to welcome Rep. Moyle to the ATI.” Moyle is the House majority leader. “It will also require patience and hard work,” Bedke said. “I wish you a productive and successful day. And congratulations to the ATI for 75 successful years.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.