House Speaker Scott Bedke today named a new appointee to the Idaho Citizens Commission for Reapportionment: Former three-term state Rep. Tom Dayley, R-Boise. Dayley, an Air Force veteran, longtime congressional staffer, and former Idaho House Judiciary Committee chairman, most recently served as the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Idaho under the Trump Administration. He also held the same position earlier under then-President Ronald Reagan.
The appointment replaces one Bedke announced earlier, attorney John Simpson, who withdrew after discovering that his having been a registered lobbyist this year for water interests made him ineligible to serve on the commission.
All six members, three Republicans and three Democrats, have now been appointed to the citizens panel, which is charged with drawing new legislative and congressional district lines in accord with the most recent U.S. Census. Census results were delayed this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back the typical timeframe for the redistricting process; the numbers are expected to arrive in Idaho Aug. 16.
Dayley said in a statement, “I appreciate the responsibility of this appointment and understand that it should not be taken lightly. We have a difficult task before us, but I look forward to embracing the challenge.”
The other redistricting commissioners are Republicans Bart Davis and Eric Redman and Democrats Dan Schmidt, Nels Mitchell and Amber Pence.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.