Responding to reporters’ questions about the abrupt shutdown of this year’s legislative session amid a Statehouse COVID-19 outbreak, House Speaker Scott Bedke said, “I’m not all that surprised. We knew it was a possibility, and we planned for it as best we could.”
“It would’ve been nice if we could’ve finished completely, but we didn’t, and we’ll come back and finish the job,” he said. “There are many outstanding issues, including property taxes, the transportation bill, the income tax bill, the separation of powers bill just to name a few.”
“All we did was press pause,” Bedke said. “Nothing gets erased. We take it back up on the 6th.”
Both the House and the Senate today abruptly recessed until April 6, putting on hold all legislative action as coronavirus infections in the Statehouse multiply.
In the Senate, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators, “Many of us were planning on the very likelihood that because of the money that’s coming in from the federal government, there was going to be a required pause in this legislative session to consider how we work together with the people of Idaho to spend that money in a way that is consistent with the Idaho Constitution. Where we find ourselves today is, we’ve arrived there just a little earlier than maybe we thought we would.”
Anthon said senators should use the time to continue working on legislative issues, “So that when we come back together on April 6, we will be prepared to work quickly.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, called the request the Senate received from the House for the recess “an unusual and kind of historic request that’s been made of us.” He recalled that when then-Senate President Pro Tem Jerry Twiggs died on the eve of the legislative session two decades ago, the Senate made a similar request. “So there is precedent for this,” he said.
“When we came here in January, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Winder said, “and we had two members of our body come down with COVID. Fortunately, they’re both back with us. It’s an answer to a prayer that they’re here. It’s also an answer to a prayer that more of us did not succumb to the virus.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, wished a speedy recovery to the House members who’ve been sickened by the virus, along with the Senate’s assistant sergeant-at-arms. “These have been trying times, they’ve been trying for all of us,” he said.